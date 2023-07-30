IIT-B students complain of food discrimination after ‘vegetarians only’ posters put up on canteen walls1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST
IIT-Bombay students have complained of food discrimination after ‘vegetarians only’ posters were put up on the canteen walls
Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay have complained of food discrimination after some posters discouraging non-vegetarians from sitting in the canteen were put up on the walls of one of the hostels in Mumbai. The posters read "vegetarians only are allowed to sit here." The incident came to light when the posters emerged on social media.
