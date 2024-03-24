IIT-Guwahati student detained in Assam; ‘black flag, purportedly similar to that of ISIS’ was found in his bag
A fourth-year IIT-Guwahati student from Delhi, allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS, was detained near Guwahati. Authorities found a black flag similar to ISIS in his hostel room. Investigations are ongoing regarding the authenticity of his claims.
