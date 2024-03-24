An IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was on his way to join the terror group, was detained, police said.

The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturday evening.

His apprehension comes four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

"Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said, "After receiving an email, we got about to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation."

The email was sent by the student, in which he claimed that he was on his way to join ISIS.

Pathak said the IIT-Guwahati authorities were immediately contacted, who informed them that the said student had been "missing" since noon and his mobile phone was also switched off.

He is a fourth-year student and hailed from Okhla in Delhi, he added.

A search was started to locate him and he was nabbed from Hajo area, around 30 km from Guwahati, on Saturday evening with the help of locals, the ASP said.

"After initial questioning, he has been brought to the STF office. We are verifying the motive of the email," Pathak said.

He said a black flag, "purportedly similar to that of ISIS", was found in his hostel room and was being sent for verification to specialised agencies which deal with proscribed outfits.

"We are going through the items seized, it is early to say much. We are investigating the intention of sending the email. The student has given some details, but we cannot disclose anything further now," Pathak added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.