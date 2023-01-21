IIT-Madras develops indigenous mobile operating system: Details2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- BharOS provides access to trusted apps from organization-specific Private App Store Services (PASS).
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed BharOS – an indigenous mobile operating system for mobile phone users in the country. The OS is claimed to be a significant contribution towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and is said to offer a secure environment for users.
