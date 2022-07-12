Illegal liquor, meat shops on Kanwar Yatra route in Noida to remain shut

Illegal liquor, meat shops on Kanwar Yatra route in Noida to remain shut1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- The administration in Gautam Buddh Nagar has asked its departments to ensure illegal liquor or meat shops do not operate on the Kanwar Yatra route
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday asked its departments to ensure that illegal liquor or meat shops do not operate on the Kanwar Yatra route. The administration has also said that drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation during the Kanwar Yatra.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday asked its departments to ensure that illegal liquor or meat shops do not operate on the Kanwar Yatra route. The administration has also said that drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation during the Kanwar Yatra.
The officials have said that adequate police personnel will be deployed on the routes.
The officials have said that adequate police personnel will be deployed on the routes.
The administration has also asked the officials to ensure that there's no waterlogging on the Kanwar Yatra route and that they are well-lit and free of potholes.
The administration has also asked the officials to ensure that there's no waterlogging on the Kanwar Yatra route and that they are well-lit and free of potholes.
The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled from July 15 to 26. Speaking with news agency PTI, a senior administration official said, "All officials have been instructed to ensure compliance with the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines on preparations for the Kanwar Yatra like every year."
The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled from July 15 to 26. Speaking with news agency PTI, a senior administration official said, "All officials have been instructed to ensure compliance with the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines on preparations for the Kanwar Yatra like every year."
"The officials have been asked to inspect all routes of the yatra in Noida and Greater Noida and ensure that no unauthorised liquor or meat shops function on the route so that unnecessary crowds can be avoided during the yatra," the official added.
"The officials have been asked to inspect all routes of the yatra in Noida and Greater Noida and ensure that no unauthorised liquor or meat shops function on the route so that unnecessary crowds can be avoided during the yatra," the official added.
Security personnel will also be deployed along the route in adequate numbers.
Security personnel will also be deployed along the route in adequate numbers.
"Routes are being continuously inspected and RRT (rapid response teams) will be stationed during the procession. Besides all this, the police will take preventive action against identified miscreants who have caused nuisance in the past," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar told PTI.
"Routes are being continuously inspected and RRT (rapid response teams) will be stationed during the procession. Besides all this, the police will take preventive action against identified miscreants who have caused nuisance in the past," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar told PTI.
A senior police official said that inspections are being conducted to ensure such unauthorised facilities do not operate.
A senior police official said that inspections are being conducted to ensure such unauthorised facilities do not operate.
"There is no order yet on the closure of authorised liquor shops but that could be done after government order depending on the law and order situation, which is a routine practice during the yatra," the official added.
"There is no order yet on the closure of authorised liquor shops but that could be done after government order depending on the law and order situation, which is a routine practice during the yatra," the official added.