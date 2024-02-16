Illinois Governor Plans Additional $182 Million in Migrant Aid
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is set to release his fiscal 2025 spending proposal next week, said he plans to ask the state legislature for an additional $182 million in the year starting July 1 to care for asylum seekers and other migrants coming from the US southern border.
