Former US President Donald Trump, while addressing the public for the first time since the rally shooting, said that the crowd didn’t run for the exit or create a stampede after the shooter fired a series of bullets at the outdoor rally in Butler.

Former US President Donald Trump, while addressing the public for the first time on Thursday after surviving a failed assassination attempt, said, "I'm not supposed to be here tonight," reported CNN.

While the crowd chanted “Yes you are" on the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, the Republican Candidate said, “Thank you. But I’m not, and I’ll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," reported CNN.

About the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Donald Trump said, "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet' and moved my right hand to my ear and brought it down. My hand was covered with blood."

He further noted that he immediately knew they were under attack and dropped to the ground as “bullets were continuing to fly." The Republican candidate said that “very brave" Secret Services members rushed to the stage and “pounced on top of me so that I would be protected."

He said, "There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

Furthermore, he remarked that the crowd didn't run for the exit or create a stampede after the shooter fired a series of bullets at the outdoor rally in Butler. In the assassination bid, a person from the crowd, identified as Corey Comperatore, lost his life while some others sustained injuries.

Trump, in his address, paid tribute to the martyred citizen, saying, "There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for others. This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness," reported CNN.

This speech at the RNC marks his first public address since surviving an assassination attempt last week. Despite being the first former US President to be convicted of felony crimes in May this year, Donald Trump has beaten multiple GOP primary challengers, becoming the Republican party’s presidential nominee.

