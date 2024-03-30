IMD alert: Heavy rainfall predicted in THESE states over next 5 days. See full forecast
IMD weather update: The weather department predicts wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the north-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next 5 days
IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the north-eastern states over the next few days. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation and western disturbance, rain is likely in many north Indian states.
