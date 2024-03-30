IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the north-eastern states over the next few days. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation and western disturbance, rain is likely in many north Indian states.

IMD noted the presence of cyclonic circulation over Assam and Odisha which is slated to bring rainfall in the region.

The weather department predicts wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the north-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next 5 days. Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until April 1.

The meteorological department further predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over West Bengal until April 1; and over Bihar on March 31.

The presence of a western disturbance was noted over Iran that was predicted to bring changes in weather conditions over the coming days. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Rajasthan that will bring downpours in the following regions in the coming days.

Thus, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand until March 31. Moreover, similar weather conditions will prevail over Punjab and Haryana until March 31. Uttarakhand might see hailstorm on March 31.

The IMD press release states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from north Tamil Nadu to cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels." This cyclonic circulation will likely influence weather conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh today and bring light to moderate rainfall.

Delhi, the national capital registered 37.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today, March 30, that is five notches above the season's normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature registered was 21.8 degrees Celsius that is three notches above the season's average. IMD predicted partly cloudy sky in Delhi until April 31.

