Weather today: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Karnataka today and an orange in fifteen states including Kerala where massive landslides took place a day before. and Check IMD's forecast and warnings for the whole of India.

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Kerala for July 31, a day after massive landslides triggered by heavy downpours in the hilly regions of Kerala's Wayanad district claimed as many as 116 lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened during the time the state was on red alert for heavy showers. The main bridge in Chooralmala town collapsed while the Chaliyar River swept away with bodies and cars.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Karnataka today. Meanwhile, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on orange alert today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's have a look at IMD's forecast and warnings in:

West and Central India IMD predicted “extremely heavy rainfall" over Maharashtra over the next three days. Goa will witness " very heavy" showers until August 3, while Maharashtra will experience similar weather conditions today. “Very heavy rainfall" has been predicted for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the coming three days.

Northwest India The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy" precipitation in Uttarakhand until August 1; in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on July 31 and August 1; and in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on August 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan until August 3 and in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until August 2.

South Peninsular India The weather agency predicted “extremely heavy rainfall" over Karnataka on July 31.

IMD's press release dated July 30 states, “Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 31st July & 01st August; Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 01st August." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

East and northeast India The weather agency predicted “very heavy rainfall" in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha until August 3.

The weather bulletin adds, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura" till August 2; “Gangetic West Bengal during 31st July – 02nd August, Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd August; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim" till August 3.

