IMD predicts heatwave in 11 states today, heavy showers in north-eastern states till May 2; Check details here
IMD has issued heatwave warnings for 11 states and predicted heavy showers over north-eastern states until May 5. IMD's weather forecast predicts heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand till May 2.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has forecast heatwave conditions over eleven states today, May 1. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, as per the IMD forecast.
