The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has forecast heatwave conditions over eleven states today, May 1. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, as per the IMD forecast.

IMD forecasts heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand till May 2. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat will also witness heatwave to severe heat wave conditions during the next 4 days.

Heatwave conditions are also forecast in Maharashtra today, and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 2.

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough runs from Bihar to Manipur across the cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels."

Thus, given these atmospheric conditions, following weather conditions will prevail:

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura until May 5. Sikkim may witness isolated hailstorms today. Heavy showers likely in north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till May 2, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 3.

“A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels," an IMD statement said.

IMD predicted strong surface winds over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana and Delhi until May 2.

The Met department noted, "A trough/wind discontinuity runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels."

Kerala and Tamil Nadu may witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning until May 7, as per IMD's extended weather forecast.

Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Weather will remain clear until May 3, light showers and thunderstorms are predicted for May 4.

