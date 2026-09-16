IMD forecasts heavy rain across several parts of India over next 7 days

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of India over the next seven days, with the weather bureau forecasting very heavy rainfall in some parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18 September and in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming week.

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The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall in some parts on 17 September and again during 19-22 September, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely throughout the period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an isolated spell of very heavy rainfall on 18 September, making the islands one of the key areas to watch during the week.

In northern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on 17 September. Punjab is also likely to receive widespread rainfall during the same period, while east Rajasthan may see similar conditions on 17 September. Other parts of northwest India are likely to receive isolated to scattered showers with thunderstorms and lightning.

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Rainfall activity is also expected to increase across central India. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 18-19 September, while east Madhya Pradesh could see similar conditions during 17-18 September. Chhattisgarh is forecast to receive widespread rainfall during 19-22 September, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during 20-22 September.

Eastern India is likely to remain wet through the week. Gangetic West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during 17-22 September. Odisha is likely to see widespread rainfall during 19-22 September, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast during 18-20 September. Bihar may receive isolated heavy rainfall on 17-18 September, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience heavy rainfall on 17 September.

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In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 17 September, with heavy rainfall in some parts on both days. Assam and Meghalaya could see isolated heavy rainfall on 17 and 19 September. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also experience heavy rainfall on 19 September.

Over western India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Gujarat region during 17-19 September and Saurashtra & Kutch on 17 September. Parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive intermittent rainfall through 22 September.

In the south, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see widespread rainfall on 17-18 September, while coastal Karnataka could experience widespread rainfall during 20-22 September. Telangana and parts of Karnataka are also likely to receive increased rainfall activity during 19-22 September.

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Meanwhile, India's cumulative rainfall during the southwest monsoon season remained 15% below normal through 16 September, with the country receiving 682 mm of rainfall against the normal 801.5 mm for the period from 1 June, according to IMD data.

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Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 30 cm) has been recorded over Sikkim. Also, very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) has been recorded over Kutch and Assam. Also, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) has been recorded over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Rainfall Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home IMD forecasts heavy rain across several parts of India over next 7 days