IMD forecasts heavy rain over eastern, central and southern India

Monsoon activity is likely to remain active across several parts of India this week, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning forecast over eastern, central, southern and north-west regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its forecast on Tuesday, the IMD stated that isolated heavy rainfall is expected over East India during the next three to four days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 9-14 September.

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Jharkhand is likely to receive widespread rain during 9-11 September, while Odisha is expected to see similar conditions during 10-12 September. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Bihar during 9-10 September and Jharkhand during 9-11 September. Odisha could receive very heavy rainfall on 10 September.

Central India is also likely to see increased rainfall activity. Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh are forecast to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain during 10-14 September, while west Madhya Pradesh could see similar conditions during 12-14 September. Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh during 12-13 September, while Chhattisgarh may receive heavy rain during 10-14 September.

Southern states are expected to receive scattered rainfall through the week, with more widespread rain over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep during 10-12 September. Telangana is likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during 12-14 September.

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The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds potentially reaching 60 kilometres per hour over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

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Rainy weekend In north-west India, rainfall activity is expected to strengthen towards the weekend. Uttarakhand is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain during 10-14 September, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Himachal Pradesh could see similar conditions during 13-14 September. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Uttarakhand throughout 10-14 September.

The broad-based rainfall forecast comes as the south-west monsoon remains active across several regions, with heavy rainfall potentially affecting agriculture, transport and local infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

As of 7 September, cumulative rainfall (1 June-7 September) stood at 642.9 mm, 14% below the normal of 748.3 mm.

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Meanwhile, several parts of eastern and central India recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8:30am on Tuesday, according to the IMD. Very heavy rainfall of 12-20cm was recorded over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Assam, while heavy rainfall of 7-11cm was reported from east Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Mizoram.

Also Read | Subdued rainfall is likely across southern peninsula over the next week

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.