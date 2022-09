With the monsoon in India still making its presence felt, the India Meteorological Department on 24 September predicted heavy falls and thunderstorm over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25 September.

Apart from this, the weather department also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm over Jammu & Kashmir, north Punjab, northeast Haryana and north Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

oFairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 25th September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/W8NtA28M7E — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2022

Also, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are supposed to experience isolated heavy falls on Monday, while in West Bengal and Sikkim rains may continue from Monday to Wednesday. In Odisha, the heavy rains can spread over the area on 27 September, the IMD said.

In the north-eastern regions, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, heavy showers are expected between 25-27 September.