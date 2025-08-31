IMD forecasts more rain in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan; issues ORANGE alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded orange alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan, predicting possibility of heavy precipitation in these states on August 31.

IMD in its latest press release forecasted, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st; Uttarakhand during 31st August-01st September; East Rajasthan on 31st August and Uttar Pradesh on 01st September.”

Delhi rains Forecasting isolated heavy rainfall over Northwest India in the coming days, the weather agency predicted “Generally cloudy sky” in Delhi on Sunday.

I added, “Few spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers at most places with moderate rain at few places.” The maximum temperature is expected to settle 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will most likely hover around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius and will settle 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal, IMD said.

IMD issued a nowcast warning at 6:30 AM, predicting “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning” in Delhi-NCR in the next two hours.

Last night heavy rainfall in Rajasthan caused waterlogging in various parts of Jaipur. Traffic movement was also affected.

Uttarakhand Following heavy rainfall, rivers in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts are overflowing and authorities urged the public to stay away from riverbanks and move to secure locations to avoid flood-related dangers. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar districts witnessed cloudbursts and landslides on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Heavy rainfall on Saturday, triggered landslides, flash floods and caused road blockades. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) that provides a key link to several districts had to be closed for traffic movement after heavy rains.

After a cloudburst hit Ramban district on Saturday and severely impacted a village in Tehsil Rajgarh, CRPF 84bn Assistant Commandant Roop Ram Meena said, "There have been four casualties. A team of 73 people reached here, and the search operations were carried out to recover dead bodies... The body of one woman is yet to be recovered," ANI reported.

A landslide was reported in Udhampur between Thard and Bali Nallah on August 30. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sharma provided an update in an interview with ANI, "We appeal to the people to contact PCR in the traffic control room before travelling on the national highway. It will take time to clear this landslide. Right now our effort is to first clear the vehicles stuck in the middle of the highway."