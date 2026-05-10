North-west, central India to see hotter days, rain in many parts

New Delhi: Large parts of north-west, central and western India are likely to see heatwave conditions intensify over the coming days, even as thunderstorms, hailstorms and heavy rain are forecast over several regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast for the week ahead.

The weather bureau also said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours that could influence weather activity over peninsular India in the coming days.

The weather pattern could bring sharp temperature swings, limited night-time relief in heat-hit states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, and disruptive rain and storm activity across northern and southern India, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are likely over west Rajasthan and Gujarat till 14 May, east Rajasthan till 13 May, and west Madhya Pradesh during 12-14 May.

The IMD sees a 2-3°C fall in maximum temperatures in the north-west during 11-12 May. However, they are likely to rise again by 3-5°C during 13-16 May. Central India is expected to witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C by 14 May, while eastern India could see a 2-3°C increase after 12 May. Gujarat is likely to temperatures rising by 2-3°C till 14 May, before a marginal decline later in the week.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures on Saturday were hovering around 40°C and above at many places in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. They were in the range of 36-40°C in the remaining parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, the adjoining plains, island regions and northeast India.

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The highest maximum temperature of 45.7°C was reported at Barmer in Rajasthan on Saturday, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over northwest India till 14 May. "Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-60 km per hour is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during 10-14 May.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph, is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 10-13 May, Himachal Pradesh during 11-15 May, and Uttarakhand during 11-14 May.