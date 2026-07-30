Deep depression may bring extremely heavy rainfall to central, western India: IMD

New Delhi: A deep depression over west-central Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Vidarbha and southeast Madhya Pradesh is expected to trigger extremely heavy rainfall across parts of central and western India over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The weather office forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more over Madhya Maharashtra on 31 July and the Gujarat region on 31 July and 1 August.

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The IMD also said monsoon rainfall is likely to remain normal to above-normal over northwest and west-central India over the next three to four days. In northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through 5 August. Similar conditions are expected over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during different periods between 31 July and 5 August.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, is also expected to witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days, while northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall until 5 August.

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Flash flood risk Amid heavy rainfall in these regions, the IMD warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in a dozen states over the next 24 hours, with the deep depression over central India expected to trigger intense rainfall, surface runoff and inundation in low-lying areas.

The weather office said watersheds and neighbourhoods of met sub divisions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand face the risk of flash floods until 11.30 am on 31 July.

In central and western India, the alert covers districts in east and west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, the Gujarat region and southern Rajasthan, where heavy rainfall could lead to rapid runoff and waterlogging in saturated catchments.

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In the northeast, districts across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur have also been placed under low to moderate flash flood risk as widespread rainfall continues across the region.

The IMD also issued a similar alert for parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning that heavy rain over already saturated soils could cause localized inundation and increased runoff in vulnerable areas.

Also Read | July rains ease monsoon deficit, but crop and inflation risks persist

The weather office advised residents and local authorities in the affected districts to remain alert as heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours may lead to flooding in low-lying areas and along small streams and watersheds.

Downpours in past 24 hours In the past 24 hours, Chhattisgarh recorded extremely heavy rainfall and several states witnessed heavy to very heavy downpours. The IMD said:

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extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more was recorded in parts of Chhattisgarh;

very heavy rainfall, ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm, was reported from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha and Telangana; and

heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm was recorded over Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and south interior Karnataka.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.