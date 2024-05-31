IMD issues alert for heatwave in ten states, predicts heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya
The IMD forecast heatwave conditions over ten states, including regions from Northwest and central India. Moreover, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and a few north-eastern states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across ten states for Friday, May 31. Yellow alerts have been issued for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.