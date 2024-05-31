The IMD forecast heatwave conditions over ten states, including regions from Northwest and central India. Moreover, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and a few north-eastern states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across ten states for Friday, May 31. Yellow alerts have been issued for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The weather department, in a bulletin, said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, in isolated pockets of Jharkhand, and Odisha.

IMD predicted that heatwave conditions will gradually subside over Northwest and Central India from May 31.

The weather department noted, “Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Konkan & Goa during 30th May-01st June; Gangetic West Bengal on 30th & 31st May, 2024."

The weather department suggested heavy rainfall over the Northeastern states.

The weather bulletin stated, "Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 30th & 31st May, 2024."

According to the latest report, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India including the following states: Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala till June 4.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 31 to June 2 and over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from June 1 to June 3.

“Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Karnataka during 31st May-03rd June," the weather report notes.

