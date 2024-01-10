IMD issues ‘Cold Day’ alert in THESE states; Check full weather forecast with trains, flights delay due to dense fog
Cold wave intensifies in Northern India with temperatures below normal limits; Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan issued Cold Day to Severe Cold Day alert
India Meteorological Department issued a dense fog warning over North-Indian states amid cold weather conditions. Cold wave intensified in the Northern region of the country over the past few days with maximum temperatures hovering below normal limits while night temperatures have also been settling below normal at some places.