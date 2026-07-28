IMD issues flash flood alert as heavy rain batters central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of extremely heavy rainfall across parts of central and western India over the next four days under the influence of a deep depression over north interior Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

The IMD also forecast normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall over northwest and central India during the next four to five days, indicating an active phase of the southwest monsoon that is expected to improve rainfall activity across the regions.

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In central India, widespread rainfall is forecast over Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh during 29 July- 1 August, east Madhya Pradesh till 2 August and Chhattisgarh till 3 August. Rainfall activity is expected to ease over Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh during 2-3 August.

The IMD on Tuesday also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand over the next 24 hours, as heavy rainfall is likely to trigger surface runoff and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

According to the IMD's Flash Flood Guidance, districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, and Dehradun, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Almora, Bageshwar and Champawat in Uttarakhand are likely to face flash flood risk till 11:30 am on 29 July.

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The weather office also flagged a similar risk for several districts in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The IMD said surface runoff and inundation may occur in low-lying areas and watersheds where soils are already saturated due to continued rainfall. Authorities have been advised to closely monitor vulnerable locations and take necessary precautions.

The weather office has also warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph over east and west Madhya Pradesh during 29 July-1 August and over Vidarbha during 29-30 July.

Meanwhile, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday and likely to continue till 31 July. According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during 29 July-3 August.

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Similar conditions are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during 29-31 July and again on 2-3 August. East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive widespread rainfall through 3 August, while east Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness wet conditions during 29-30 July and 2-3 August.