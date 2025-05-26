IMD issues 'hazard warning' for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi amid early onset of monsoon | Details here

IMD weather alert: Hours after the incessant downpour owing to the early onset of monsoon that crippled Mumbai, the IMD issued another alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places over Costal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Goa among others, for Monday.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 40-50kmph over Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana.

Here's a glimpse:

Region IMD's weather alert Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu Heavy rainfall, isolated isolated extremely heavy rainfall Isolated places over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds Isolated places over Bihar, Gujarat Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60kmph Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Southwest monsoon advances further The weather observatory noted that conditions were more favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon, which had further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, others.

Mumbai witnessed an unusually early onset of the southwest monsoon on Monday, arriving nearly two weeks ahead of its normal schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marks the earliest arrival in the city in 75 years.

"Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years," said IMD scientist Sushma Nair.