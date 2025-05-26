IMD issues 'hazard warning' for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi amid early onset of monsoon | Details here

The IMD has issued a weather alert for heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, and Goa as India sees early onset of monsoon. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana

Updated26 May 2025, 05:21 PM IST
IMD weather alert: Hours after the incessant downpour owing to the early onset of monsoon that crippled Mumbai, the IMD issued another alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places over Costal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Goa among others, for Monday.

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 40-50kmph over Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana.

Here's a glimpse:

Region IMD's weather alert
Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, Tamil NaduHeavy rainfall, isolated isolated extremely heavy rainfall 
Isolated places over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil NaduThunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds
Isolated places over Bihar, GujaratThundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60kmph
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada, North Interior KarnatakaHeavy to very heavy rainfall 

Southwest monsoon advances further

The weather observatory noted that conditions were more favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon, which had further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, others.

Mumbai witnessed an unusually early onset of the southwest monsoon on Monday, arriving nearly two weeks ahead of its normal schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marks the earliest arrival in the city in 75 years.

"Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years," said IMD scientist Sushma Nair.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

