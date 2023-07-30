The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided weather updates for various regions in the country, predicting rainfall patterns over the coming days.

In Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, light to moderate rainfall is expected, particularly until August 1. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week. Moving to the west, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra may receive light to moderate rainfall until August 1. In Maharashtra, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts also remain under a yellow alert during this period. In North India, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall until August 2. Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can anticipate light to moderate rainfall until July 31. Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience such rainfall on August 1 and 2, while Vidarbha will witness it on August 2.

In southern India, coastal Karnataka and Telangana are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall until and August 2.

Eastern parts of the country including West Bengal and Sikkim may receive light to moderate rainfall on July 30, with Jharkhand expecting it on August 1, and Bihar between July 31 and August 2.

Northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, may experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Moreover, a fresh low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to north and interior parts of the state. Several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31. An orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued from August 1 to 3 for several districts in Odisha due to the impact of the low-pressure area.