Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai, other states; Check full forecast here

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai, other states; Check full forecast here

1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:36 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

IMD predicts rainfall in various regions of India, including Mumbai, North India, East India, West India, and Northeast India. Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha.

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in various regions of India, with a yellow alert for increased rainfall in Mumbai on August 2. Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided weather updates for various regions in the country, predicting rainfall patterns over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided weather updates for various regions in the country, predicting rainfall patterns over the coming days.

In Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, light to moderate rainfall is expected, particularly until August 1. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week. Moving to the west, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra may receive light to moderate rainfall until August 1. In Maharashtra, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts also remain under a yellow alert during this period.

In Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, light to moderate rainfall is expected, particularly until August 1. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week. Moving to the west, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra may receive light to moderate rainfall until August 1. In Maharashtra, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts also remain under a yellow alert during this period.

Also read: Monsoon rain: IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 1 August. Check full forecast here

Also read: Monsoon rain: IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 1 August. Check full forecast here

In North India, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall until August 2. Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

In North India, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall until August 2. Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can anticipate light to moderate rainfall until July 31. Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience such rainfall on August 1 and 2, while Vidarbha will witness it on August 2.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can anticipate light to moderate rainfall until July 31. Western Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience such rainfall on August 1 and 2, while Vidarbha will witness it on August 2.

Also read: Monsoon Rain: Skyrocketing vegetable prices threaten surge in retail inflation

Also read: Monsoon Rain: Skyrocketing vegetable prices threaten surge in retail inflation

In southern India, coastal Karnataka and Telangana are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall until and August 2.

In southern India, coastal Karnataka and Telangana are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall until and August 2.

Eastern parts of the country including West Bengal and Sikkim may receive light to moderate rainfall on July 30, with Jharkhand expecting it on August 1, and Bihar between July 31 and August 2.

Eastern parts of the country including West Bengal and Sikkim may receive light to moderate rainfall on July 30, with Jharkhand expecting it on August 1, and Bihar between July 31 and August 2.

Northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, may experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, may experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Moreover, a fresh low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to north and interior parts of the state. Several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 30.

Moreover, a fresh low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to north and interior parts of the state. Several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31. An orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued from August 1 to 3 for several districts in Odisha due to the impact of the low-pressure area.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal on July 31. An orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued from August 1 to 3 for several districts in Odisha due to the impact of the low-pressure area.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 08:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.