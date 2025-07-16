IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar; Delhi to see rain and thunderstorm on 16 July

IMD Weather Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, among other states.

IMD Issues Orange Alert The IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall on 16 July in the following districts:

In Kerala - Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki

In Karnataka - Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshn Kannada, Kasaragod

In Rajasthan - Baran, Jhalawar

In Jammu and Kashmir - Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba

In Bihar - Jamui, Patna, Bhojpur, Chandauli, Kaimur, Rohtas, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Kodarma, Chatra, Palamu, Garhwa

In Madhya Pradesh- Singrauli, Rewa, Sidhi

In Uttar Pradesh - Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli

In Chattisgarh - Balrampur

IMD Delhi Prediction 16 July National capital Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C.

17 July Delhi will witness partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

18 July Delhi will see partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

IMD Rainfall Prediction Northwest India -Heavy rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh during 16-21 July

-IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Punjab during 16-17 and 21 July, over Haryana on 17 and 21 July, over West Uttar Pradesh during 16-21 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Rajasthan during 16-17 July

-IMD predicted very heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, East Rajasthan on 16 July

-Uttarakhand will see very heavy rainfall on 17, 20, 21 July

-Very Heavy Rainfall will occur over East Uttar Pradesh on 16 and 17 July.

-Moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over western Himalayan region and some/many places over the plains during next 7 days.

East & Central India -Heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh during 16-19 July, over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand during 16-17 July, over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 16 July

-IMD predicted heavy rainfall over Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 16 July, and during 19-21 July

-IMD forecasted very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on 18 July, East Madhya Pradesh on 16 and 17 July, over Bihar and Jharkhand on 16 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at most places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over the region during next 7 days.

West India -Heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20 and 21 July, over Goa on 16 and 19 July

-Moderate rainfall at many/some places very likely over the region during next 5 days.

Northeast India -Moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura on 16 July, and during 19-21 July.

South Peninsular India -Very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during 16-21 July

-Heavy rainfall predicted over North Interior Karnataka on 16 July, over Lakshadweep on 19 and 20 July, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 17-21 July, over Rayalaseema during 17-19 July, and over Telangana on 17 and 18 July

-IMD predicted strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.