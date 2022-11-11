The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India during 11 -13 November.
As per IMD, this is going to occur due to a Low Pressure Area that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.
It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till 12th November morning. Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during 12th-13th November, 2022, it further added.
IMD has issued an orange alert to be prepared for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on 11 and 12 November.
Apart from this, the weather department warmed that squally weather with a wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining areas. Similar conditions will also prevail along the coast of Andhra Pradesh during 10-12 November.
As per IMD, fishermen are advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.
Check full forecast here:
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe on 11-14 November.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 11th and over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12th November, 2022.
10th & 11th November: Squally Weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
12th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts.
13th & 14th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely over Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, Southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala & adjoining south Tamilnadu coasts.
