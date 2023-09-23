The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Bihar, Jharkhand, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and over northeast India today i.e. on 23 September. Moreover, the weather department has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to begin its retreat from northwest India around September 25. Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8 while it starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

India has received 780.3 mm of rain during this monsoon season so far, compared to a normal of 832.4 mm. Rainfall between 94 per cent and 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) is considered normal.

In another news, IMd has also requested people to not to believe in rumours of a possible cyclone in Odisha in the next fortnight. IMD on Friday said a low pressure area may be created over east-central Bay of Bengal in October first week with low probability of it intensifying into a depression. This was said by IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra while reacting to rumours being circulated that a cyclone will hit Odisha in the first week of October.

In Telangana, IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in many areas across North and Northeastern parts of Telangana till 23 September. As per IMD, heavy rains are expected in the North and Northeastern parts of Telangana, especially in the Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu areas. While light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected across Telangana, it said.

In Delhi, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 60 per cent, IMD said.

In Kolkata, the city received 21.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours with the IMD has forecast more showers till today i.e. 23 September. A spokesperson of the India Meteorological Department said, "Due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity will very likely continue from September 21 to 23 over south Bengal, as quoted by PTI. On Friday, many low-lying areas of the city witnessed waterlogging, traffic jams causing inconveniencing for commuters.

As per IMD, there will be spells of thundershower in Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and light to moderate rains in Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts in next 24 hours.

In Assam, IMD has issued a weather warning for Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region with rainfall predicting heavy rainfall in some parts of the region till September 24.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar during 22nd-24th September; Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd ; Jharkhand on 22nd & 23rd and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-26th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd and 23rd and Bihar on 23rd September.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur during 22nd-24th September

Central India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 22nd-24th September; West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on 22nd and 23rd September

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on 22nd & 23rd September.

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy falls very likely over East Rajasthan on 22nd & 23rd September; Jammu division and Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September.

West India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan on 22nd & 26th September; Madhya Maharashtra on 22nd , 23rd & 26th September; Marathawada on 22nd and Gujarat Region on 23rd September.

(With inputs from agencies)

