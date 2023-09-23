Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains in THESE states today; monsoon withdrawal from northwest India by 25 Sept3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 07:53 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast India. Monsoon likely to retreat on September 25. Rumors of cyclone in Odisha dismissed. Yellow alert for heavy rain in Telangana.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Bihar, Jharkhand, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and over northeast India today i.e. on 23 September. Moreover, the weather department has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to begin its retreat from northwest India around September 25. Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8 while it starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.