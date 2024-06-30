Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall today as the IMD issues a red alert for the state. Delhi has been issued an orange alert by the weather department as the capital is likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days. The capital will witness moderate to heavy rain in the next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The maximum temperature recorded was 35.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius. Apart from Delhi, states receiving heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall today are Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and parts of Maharashtra. States likely to receive heavy rainfall today are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interiors of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

The Southwest monsoon has advanced to parts of Uttar Pradesh from 29th June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in most parts of the country is unlikely to change.

Moderate rain is defined as rainfall between 7.6mm to 35.5mm a day whereas heavy rainfall is between 64.5mm to 124.4mm, according to the weather department.

IMD issues four color-coded warnings. Green refers to no action needed, yellow indicates watch and stay updated , orange is to be prepared and red indicates to take action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The national capital recorded 228.1 mm rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June. Rain related incidents have reported 11 deaths in the national capital. The bodies of three labourers were recovered from a collapsed basement and three deaths were from drowning in the underpass. The heavy downpour also resulted in the collapse of Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Whereas in states such as Uttarakhand, visuals of vehicles floating in the water have been observed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!