IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Delhi-NCR; forecasts thunderstorms and hailstorm in UP, Rajasthan - check details

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi NCR, forecasting hail and thunderstorms at isolated places within the next two hours. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are also expected to witness the same.

Gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 50-70kmph are also expected in these regions.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi including Narela, Dilshad Garden, IGI Airport, Ayanagar among others.