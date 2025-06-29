IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh's 10 districts after heavy rains, Shimla-Kalka rail line shut after downpour

Amid the heavy rainfall and landslides, the India Meteorological Department's centre in Shimla on Sunday issued a red alert, predicting heavy downpour in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh, reported PTI.

According to the report, the Shimla-Kalka rail line's services were suspended for hours till the debris and trees fallen on the tracks were removed.

Due to the overnight rainfall, a landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka national highway (NH-5), connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged some stretches of the road. This resulted in a two-to-three-km-long traffic jam for hours.

Meanwhile, Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said two-way traffic has been restored near Chakki Mod on NH-5. It was damaged due to landslides.

Also, an alternative route via the Jangeshu road was also closed due to fallen debris. It is now being cleared. The police said that the traffic from Kasauli towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once the road is cleared.

Out of the 12 districts, the "red" alert was issued for 10 – Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu and Chamba – for 29 June.

Among other details, the met office in Shimla has warned of landslides, waterlogging, damage to vulnerable structures, traffic congestions and disruptions in essential services.

2023 rains: Earlier in 2023, heavy rains caused massive damage in the state in the months of July and August, as Met Department issued a 'red alert'. Over 550 people died that year and 2023 was considered one of the worst-ever monsoon disaster in Himachal Pradesh.

Current situation in HP: 1) Currently, the train service on the Shimla-Kalka railway line was disputed on Sunday as boulders and trees fell on the track near Solan's Koti area after heavy rain.

Also Read | Watch: 162 students rescued from submerged school in Jharkhand after heavy rains

2) The officials stated that repair work is underway. According to the details, the first train, which was scheduled to arrive in the morning, is stuck at the Koti railway station. The other trains have been halted at Gumman and Kalka.

3) Apart from this, a bridge on the road leading to the Himuda Complex near the Truck Union in the Barotiwala industrial area of Solan district has been washed away. The road to the Himuda Complex Mandhala and Bagguwala closed.

4) On the riverside, the Bald river in the Baddi area of the district is in surge. The threat of damage in the surrounding areas looms as continuous rains are going on for hours.

5) With water taking a fierce form near Jhadmajri, reports have arrived that water up to four feet entering more than 20 houses in Shivalik Nagar in Jhadmajri in the Baddi industrial area.

6) All five spillway gates of the Pandoh dam were opened on Sunday morning due to pre-monsoon flushing in the Larji dam, which has increased the water level in the Beas.

7) Rains closed 129 roads in the state and disrupted 612 transformers. The maximum damage to roads was reported from Sirmaur and Mandi districts, where 57 and 44 roads were blocked, respectively.

Also Read | Heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue across many states: IMD

8) The Met department has also warned of moderate to high flash flood risk in parts of 10 districts—Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una—until Monday.

9) An "orange" warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh has been issued by the Met Department till 5 July.

10) Since the onset of monsoon in the state on 20 June, the rain-related incidents have claimed 20 lives in Himachal Pradesh. Also, four persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.