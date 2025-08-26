IMD issues RED alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal amid incessant rainfall, swollen rivers; Delhi braces for more rain

Weather today: Monsoon mayhem gripped Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other regions which recorded heavy rainfall on Monday, August 25. As continuous downpour wreaks havoc across Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the state. Jammu and Kashmir is also on red alert for heavy rains while an orange alert is in place for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra and Mandi for two days amid rising water level of the Beas River due to incessant rainfall.

IMD in its latest press release said, “Heavy to Very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northwest India till 26th August and reduce thereafter. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Gujarat till 30th and over Rajasthan till 27th August.”

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan in the coming days. IMD predicted heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir on August 26; in Haryana and Punjab until August 27, and on August 29 and 30, in Uttar Pradesh between August 29 and 31.

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 26th-29th; Coastal Karnataka during 26th-30th; Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana on 27th & 28th….with very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 26th August,” the press release dated August 25 states.

Delhi weather today Delhi woke up to fresh spells of rain on Tuesday, August 26, and can brace for more showers today. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, issued a nowcast rainfall alert at 7:10 AM predicting “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning” in Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, and in other neighbouring areas.