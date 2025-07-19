IMD issues RED ALERT for Kerala, predicts heavy rains till July 24; 9 states on orange alert — weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala on July 19 and issued a red alert warning for the state. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode districts are on red alert today for heavy rains.

In addition to red alert for Kerala, an orange alert is in place for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 20th & 21st July," weather bulletin dated July 18 states.

Regions where isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the coming days are listed below:

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 24

In Uttar Pradesh till July 22

In Jammu and Kashmir over the next four days.

In Punjab and Haryana over the next three days.

In Rajasthan today and tomorrow.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura during 19-22nd with very heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 19th July,” IMD stated.

In Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during till July 24

In Tamil Nadu till July 22.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Interior Karnataka and Telangana until July 23.

The weather agency added, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh on 19th and during 21st-23rd; Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 19th -23rd; Vidarbha during 22nd-24th; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand on 23rd & 24th; Bihar during 20th-22nd; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim" rill July 21.

In Delhi-NCR, the skies will remain “partly cloudy” with “very light to light rain.” Downpours over the past few days have brought down the temperatures in the national capital as “the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 3°C.”