IMD issues RED ALERT for Kerala, predicts heavy rains till July 24; 9 states on orange alert — weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala on July 19 and issued a red alert warning for the state. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode districts are on red alert today for heavy rains.
In addition to red alert for Kerala, an orange alert is in place for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 20th & 21st July," weather bulletin dated July 18 states.
Regions where isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the coming days are listed below:
In Delhi-NCR, the skies will remain “partly cloudy” with “very light to light rain.” Downpours over the past few days have brought down the temperatures in the national capital as “the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 3°C.”
On July 18, incessant rainfall in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district caused flooding in the Kumbhalgarh area, ANI reported. Excessive rain on Friday disrupted day to day life of residents of the state. Waterlogging not only caused traffic snarls but also hindered operation of school buses as several school children got stuck on their way. Furthermore, rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. IMD lifted the red alert warning and issued orange alert for Saturday.