IMD issues red alert for torrential rainfall in Uttarakhand, warns of ‘low pressure’ area; check weather forecast here

Weather today: The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on September 13, with several states on orange alert. A low-pressure area over Bangladesh is expected to bring heavy showers in the northeastern states.

Fareha Naaz
Published13 Sep 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Weather today: The IMD issued a nowcast warning about ‘depression’ over Uttar Pradesh and said that the prevailing weather systems will affect the region for the next 9 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert predicting possibility of heavy downpours on September 13 in Uttarakhand. Consequently, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Orissa, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are on orange alert today. A ‘low pressure’ area over Bangladesh will likely bring heavy showers in the north-eastern states.

The IMD issued a nowcast warning about ‘depression’ and said that the prevailing weather systems will affect the region for the next 9 hours. The post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, “Depression over central Uttar Pradesh moved slowly lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 12 Sep over the same region about 40 km west-southwest of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), 70 km west-northwest of Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh). Likely to continue to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area.”

The Meteorological Department said that southwest monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25. The weather agency said, “Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the second half of the week (September 19-25).”

Typically, the southwest monsoon starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and marks its full retreat by October 15. The country recorded 836.7 mm rainfall since June 1 the onset of four-month monsoon season which is eight per cent higher than the normal, reported PTI.

IMD forecasted “isolated extremely heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand September 13 and “very heavy rainfall” in Uttar Pradesh today. The weather agency in its latest press release predicted possibility of “isolated very heavy” downpours in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 16 and 17. Chhattisgarh may witness heavy precipitation between September 15 and 17.

IMD in its weather bulletin dated September 12 said light to moderate rainfall is likely in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh until September 19. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Lakshadweep and Kerala, and isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Karnataka until September 19.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 06:39 AM IST
