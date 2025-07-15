IMD issues Red, Orange alerts for heavy rainfall in multiple states on 15 July; Delhi-NCR to see rain, thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple Red and Orange Alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across key states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The weather office has also forecast rain with thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR between July 15 and 17, as widespread rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is expected over large parts of India in the coming days.

IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For Heavy Rainfall 15 July The IMD has issued Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer in Rajasthan, and in Jashpur, Balrampur, and Surajpur.

Orange Alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in Shimla, Solan, Bageswar, Dehradun, Sirmaur, Chamoli. In Jammu and Kashmir, several districts have also been placed under Orange Alert – Kistwar, Udhampur, Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Jammu.

Further, Orange Alert has also been issued by IMD for Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Chittorgarh, Dhar.

Weather forecast over Delhi/NCR during 15 to 17 July 15 July Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky. Occasionally strong surface winds 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 20 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 25 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

16 July On 16 July, national capital Delhi will see partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of less than 12 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 12 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

17 July Partly cloudy sky predicted in Delhi. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the south direction with a wind speed of less than 12 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming less than 18 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the northeast direction during the evening and night.

IMD Rainfall Prediction Northwest India -Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on 15 July

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh during 15-20 July, over Jammu and Kashmir during 15-17 July, over Punjab on 16 July, over West Uttar Pradesh during 16- 20 July

-Heavy rainfall has been predicted by IMD over Rajasthan during 15-17 July with very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on 15 July

-Uttarakhand will see heavy rainfall on 15 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over West Rajasthan on 16 July, and over East Uttar Pradesh on 17 July.

-Rainfall has been predicted at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over western Himalayan region and many places over the plains during next 7 days.

East & Central India

-Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on 15 July.

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over West Madhya Pradesh during 15-18 July, over East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha during 15-20 July, over Chhattisgarh, Bihar during 15-16 July

-Similar coinditions will also prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15 July; over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 15, 19 and 20 July

-IMD predicted very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on 16 & 17 July, over Jharkhand during 15-16 July,

-Very Heavy rainfall will also prevail over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal on 15 July, and over Bihar on 15 and 16 July.

-Moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over the region during next 7 days

West India -Heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat on 15 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at some places very likely over the region during next 5 days.

Northeast India -Rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura during 15 and 16 July

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Meghalaya on 15 July.

South Peninsular India -Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka during 15-20 July; over Tamil Nadu during 15-19 July

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Lakshadweep on 19 and 20 July, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 18-20 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Rayalaseema on 18 and 19 July

-Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.