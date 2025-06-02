IMD issues thunderstorm alert for Delhi; strong winds likely to hit capital in next 2-3 hours

Delhi weather: After a day of sudden gusty winds, dust storm and adverse weather conditions, Delhi is again likely to receive thunderstorm, light rains accompanied with strong winds gusting up to 60 kmph, on Monday, in the next 2-3 hours, said the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s alert comes just a day after strong gusty winds — followed by rains sweeped through the NCR region— even forcing the diversion of 14 Delhi-bound flights.

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to abort landing and climbed away, as winds in the region gusted up to 80kmph. Following several circuits in the air, the aircraft landed safely at the Delhi Airport.

IMD issues multi-hazard warning The IMD has further issued a multi-hazard warning for multiple states including Chandigarh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states, warning of thundersqualls, and thunderstorms.