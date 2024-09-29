IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Karnataka and 2 more states; check AQI status and full weather report here

AQI, monsoon tracker: issued yellow alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on September 29. Check AQI status of worst and best performing cities on air quality scale.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
AQI, monsoon tracker: Rain on Saturday in the northern Indian city of Kanpur delayed the start of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh on Day 2, September 28.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on September 29.

The weather agency issued forecast and warnings for several regions of the country in its latest weather report which is as follows:

West India

IMD warned against “light to moderate rainfall” in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat on September 29. Meanwhile, “isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall” is likely in the entire region until October 3. It further noted possibility of “dry weather” conditions in Saurashtra and Kutch from October 2.

East and Northeast India

The weather agency in its weather bulletin dated September 28 said, “Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 2nd to 4th October, Assam & Meghalaya on 2nd & 3rd.”

Besides this, Arunachal Pradesh may witness “isolated heavy rainfall” on October 1 while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness similar weather conditions on September 30 and October 1.

Central India

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over central India until October 4, IMD said.

Northwest India

IMD said, “light to moderate rainfall” is likely in Uttarakhand until September October 5. In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh it suggested that light to moderate rainfall is likely on until September 30. Furthermore, dry weather will most likely prevail over region in the subsequent four days.

South Peninsular India

The press release further notes possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu until September 30, in “South Interior Karnataka on 29th, Rayalaseema on 2nd October, Coastal Karnataka on 29th, Lakshadweep on 30th and over Kerala & Mahe during 28th September to 2nd October.”

Air quality

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 6:30 AM, Gujarat's Nandesari registered the worst air quality with an AQI of 186 on Sunday that falls in moderate category.

Meanwhile, among the best performing cities on the air quality index, Sikkim's capital Gangtok stood out with the least pollution levels and best air quality as it recorded an AQI of 9 which falls in ‘good’ category. Kalyan registered an AQI of 14, Vapi registered an AQI of 18, Palkalaiperur registered an AQI of 20, and Amravati, Virudhunagar and Karwar registered an AQI of 22.

