Under the influence of an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD informed via a Tweet that isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during the next five days; North Interior Karnataka on 24th and 25th; Gujarat region on 22nd, 25th and 26th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 22nd June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}