IMD issues yellow alert for these Maharashtra's districts. Check full forecast here for next 4 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts of Maharashtra, namely Thane, Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri, for August 4 (Friday). The IMD recently issued a press release detailing the rainfall predictions for the next four days in Maharashtra.

However, there is some relief in sight as the intensity of rainfall is expected to gradually decline over the next three to four days, according to the weather bureau.

According to the forecast, regions marked with a Yellow alert can expect moderate to heavy rainfall, while areas with an Orange alert may experience isolated very heavy spells of rainfall.

August 3 forecast states that moderate to heavy rainfall expected in most places in Konkan-Goa, moderate rain with thundershowers in many places in North Madhya Maharashtra, and light to moderate rain in many places in South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Also read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Odisha today; orange alert issued in these states. See forecast

On August 4, moderate rain is predicted in most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, and light to moderate rain in several places in Madhya Maharashtra, and a few places in Marathwada. IMD has issued a green alert for Mumbai, indicating that the city can expect reduced rainfall activity on August 4.

Also read: Monsoon update: Very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 2 days. Check full forecast here

On August 5, moderate rain is anticipated in most places in North Konkan, while South Konkan-Goa will likely experience light to moderate rain. Additionally, many places in North Madhya Maharashtra, a few places in South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas in Marathwada are expected to receive light to moderate rain.

On August 6 and 7, light to moderate rain is expected in various places in Konkan-Goa, a few places in Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated regions in Marathwada.

 

ask better questions
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 01:01 PM IST
