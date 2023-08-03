IMD issues yellow alert for these Maharashtra's districts. Check full forecast here for next 4 days2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, with gradual decline in rainfall expected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts of Maharashtra, namely Thane, Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri, for August 4 (Friday). The IMD recently issued a press release detailing the rainfall predictions for the next four days in Maharashtra.
According to the forecast, regions marked with a Yellow alert can expect moderate to heavy rainfall, while areas with an Orange alert may experience isolated very heavy spells of rainfall.
August 3 forecast states that moderate to heavy rainfall expected in most places in Konkan-Goa, moderate rain with thundershowers in many places in North Madhya Maharashtra, and light to moderate rain in many places in South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Also read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Odisha today; orange alert issued in these states. See forecast
On August 4, moderate rain is predicted in most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, and light to moderate rain in several places in Madhya Maharashtra, and a few places in Marathwada. IMD has issued a green alert for Mumbai, indicating that the city can expect reduced rainfall activity on August 4.
Also read: Monsoon update: Very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 2 days. Check full forecast here
On August 5, moderate rain is anticipated in most places in North Konkan, while South Konkan-Goa will likely experience light to moderate rain. Additionally, many places in North Madhya Maharashtra, a few places in South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated areas in Marathwada are expected to receive light to moderate rain.
On August 6 and 7, light to moderate rain is expected in various places in Konkan-Goa, a few places in Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated regions in Marathwada.