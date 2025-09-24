IMD update: Kolkata floods ease, orange alert issued for heavy rain in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Odisha & Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest weather advisories as the country braces for continued rainfall in several regions. While Kolkata’s recent flooding has begun to subside, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, prompting an orange alert in these states.

What’s happening over East India? IMD issues Orange Alert A low-pressure area over coastal Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, as well as the northwest Bay of Bengal, is persisting, according to the IMD. The system is expected to linger for the next 24 hours before weakening.

A trough associated with this low-pressure area extends to Telangana across Odisha, and another upper-air trough reaches south Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and north interior Karnataka, influencing weather in these regions.

Under its influence, East India can expect:

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at most or many places, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh (24th-28th), Bihar (24th), Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal (24th-25th), and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Very heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha (24th-26th), Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 24th, and Chhattisgarh on 24th and 25th September.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are expected across East India during the next five days.

West India: Orange Alert in Maharashtra, Mumbai The IMD has issued an orange alert for several regions in Maharashtra due to intense rainfall. Key predictions include:

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at many/some places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada (next seven days except 25th), Konkan & Goa (25th-29th), and Gujarat (27th-29th).

Very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra (26th-29th) and Marathawada (27th September).

Northeast India: Scattered Rains Continue Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with isolated heavy spells on 24th and 29th September. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience similar conditions on 24th September.

South Peninsular India: Heavy Rainfall Alerts Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana: Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall from 24th-28th September; very heavy rainfall forecast on 26th & 27th September.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka will also experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms, with very heavy rain likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana.

Strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema in the next five days.

IMD Alert: Delhi Weather Forecast According to IMD Delhi updates:

24 Sept: Clear sky; maximum 33-35°C, minimum 23-25°C; northwest winds up to 22 kmph.

25 Sept: Clear sky; maximum 32-34°C, minimum 23-25°C; northwest winds 20-22 kmph.

26 Sept: Clear sky; maximum 32-34°C, minimum 24-26°C; northwest winds 15-20 kmph.

IMD Alert: What to Expect Next? The IMD has also forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal around 25th September. This system is expected to move westwards and may intensify into a depression near the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts on 26th September, potentially making landfall on 27th September.