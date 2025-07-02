Active monsoon conditions to continue in most part of the country during next 6-7 days: IMD

New Delhi: Flash floods are likely in some districts of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura in the next 24 hours, the weather office warned on Wednesday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence. Additionally, a few of the districts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness flash floods.

Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over many parts of northwest, central and east India during the next 6-7 days, the weather office said.

IMD in its latest weather predicted that isolated places in east Rajasthan and ghat areas of Maharashtra are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

For east and central India, IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand during 2-6 July with very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

As far northwest India is concerned, it is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Jammu during 2-8 July.

Also, very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan during 2-7 July. Light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed is likely over Northwest India during the next seven days.

It predicted, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in western region such as Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat region and heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next seven days.

Northeastern India would witness light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied by thunderstorm, plus isolated extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on 5-6 July.

South Peninsular India would also be likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka during 2-8 July with very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka on 2 July.

Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next seven days. Also, light to moderate rainfall at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Telangana during the next seven days.

Orange alert issued The IMD has issued orange warnings to some of the districts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha where thunderstorms and lightning with maximum surface wind speed between 41-61 kmph (In gusts) and moderate rain is expected.