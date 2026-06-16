Western disturbance to bring rain across north India; monsoon set to advance

New Delhi: A fC is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall across the Western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India between 18 and 22 June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather bureau also said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into eastern and central India over the next few days.

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In its latest forecast, the IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 17 June. Similar rainfall activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh on 17 June and again during 19-22 June, while Uttarakhand may receive isolated to scattered rainfall through 17-22 June.

Parts of northwest India, including East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Rajasthan, are also likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall during 17-22 June. In Uttar Pradesh, such rainfall is expected over western districts between 17 and 19 June and again on 22 June, while eastern parts of the state may receive rainfall on 17-18 June and 21-22 June.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into additional parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.

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The monsoon reached Kerala on 4 June, three days later than its normal onset date of 1 June. It has since covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, most of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, as well as the entire northeastern region.

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IMD said heatwave conditions are expected to persist in pockets of central and eastern India. Isolated areas of Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heatwave conditions until 17 June, Telangana until 18 June and Vidarbha until 19 June. Similar conditions are forecast over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 18-19 June and over western Uttar Pradesh from 19-22 June.

Temperature trends are expected to remain mixed across the country. Maximum temperatures over central India are likely to remain largely unchanged until 19 June before easing by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra could see temperatures rise by around 2°C over the next few days before witnessing a similar decline, while no significant change is expected elsewhere.

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About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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