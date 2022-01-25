IMD predicts cold wave conditions in these states over next four days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cold wave conditions will remain prevalent in several states over the next four days. According to the IMD weather, the minimum temperatures in the northwest and central India would drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will continue to witness cold wave conditions over the coming days, the IMD said in its latest weather updates.

