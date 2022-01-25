IMD predicts cold wave conditions in these states over next four days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the IMD weather, the minimum temperatures in the northwest and central India would drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days
IMD said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cold wave conditions will remain prevalent in several states over the next four days. According to the IMD weather, the minimum temperatures in the northwest and central India would drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will continue to witness cold wave conditions over the coming days, the IMD said in its latest weather updates.
"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat over the next two to three days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
Besides, dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura over the next two to three days.
"Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during January 25-29; over Gujarat Region during next 4 days over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over West UP during 27th–29th; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th & 27th and over East UP on 28th & 29th on January 2022".
Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, RK Jenamani also said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. However, the weather forecasting agency has not made any rain-related predictions.
"There is no rain predicted in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana till February 2 now. The western disturbance has moved further east," Jenamani said.
A cold wave is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.