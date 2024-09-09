The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall on September 9 across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cause widespread rainfall and flash flood risks in several regions, including Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall on Monday, September 9, in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan.

It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Vidarbha, Haryana, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, and Coastal Karnataka.

"As of now, the deep depression lies over northwest adjourning west-central Bay of Bengal about 50 km southeast of Puri, and it is very likely to move northwestward and cross Odisha cost near Puri during the next 3 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestward across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours… due to the system, the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall activity heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," said IMD Director Manorama Mohanty.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, September 10.

IMD has forecast low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha on September 9 and 10.

Flash floods have been reported in Malkangiri and Koraput districts. While a huge area in Malkangiri has been inundated, rainwater was flowing above four feet at places at several places on NH-326, according to a report by PTI.

The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts—Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal for Monday, September 9. The IMD has predicted scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Koraput, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Angul, and Nayagarh districts.

A landslide near Valve House Chhak blocked a main road, interrupting communication between Chitrakonda block, Malkangiri, and Jeypore. According to PTI report, at least 25 villagers were displaced from Digapur panchayat in Koraput on Sunday, September 8, due to flash floods.

Districts such as Ganjam, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts have experienced waterlogging due to the depression-induced rainfall from Saturday, September 7.