IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Sub Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, and THESE states today. Check forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, West Assam & Meghalaya today i.e. on 5 October. Moreover, the weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.