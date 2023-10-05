The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, West Assam & Meghalaya today i.e. on 5 October. Moreover, the weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Sikkim, a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley which has seen 14 dead and 102 missing. Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak told PTI that over 3,000 tourists from various parts of the country were reported to be stranded in different parts of Sikkim. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said the possible cause of the flash flood in Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak lake in North Sikkim.

Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates In West Bengal, Met office on Wednesday had predicted heavy rainfall in the state during the next two days. The water level in rivers in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the northern part of West Bengal is also likely to rise. A spokesperson of the met office told PTI that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 and South 24 Parganas districts in the southern part of the state till October 6. In the north, districts such as Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Alipurduar and Coochbehar will also experience heavy rain.

Check full IMD weather forecast here East India: - The weather department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 4th to 6th October; Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal on 4th and 5th October; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 04th-08th October.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over SubHimalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 5th October.

Northeast India: -Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh during 04th-06th October and over Nagaland, Manipur on 4th and 5th October.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over west Assam & Meghalaya on 4th and 5th October.

Northwest & West India:

The weather department has predicted mainly dry weather over the region during next four.

