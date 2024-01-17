IMD predicts hailstorms, rain and snowfall in THESE states; Check weather forecast here
Hailstorm alerts were issued for five north-eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim
Hailstorm alert for January 17 is in place for five north-eastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim, according to Indian Meteorological Department weather forecast.
She added, "Very feeble western disturbances are moving. These are likely to give some isolated light rainfall activity over the western Himalayan region mainly tomorrow; snowfall will also occur, but not wide-spread rainfall or snowfall activity."
(With agency inputs)
