Hailstorm alert for January 17 is in place for five north-eastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim, according to Indian Meteorological Department weather forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Assam (Guwahati) predicted that hailstorm is likely in ten districts of the state including Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Several districts of the state have been grappling with dense fog conditions over the past few days.

The weather department further predicted rainfall in West Bengal from January 17. IMD forecasted light rain in south Bengal districts from Wednesday to Friday, while most districts in the northern part of West Bengal are likely to receive light to moderate rain during the same period.

Moreover, the weather department predicted light rainfall/snowfall in the northern states of the country including Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 17.

Moving to south-eastern peninsula, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal on January 17 and 18.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir have been grappling with dense fog conditions that would most likely continue until tomorrow.

The national capital woke up to another freezing day as the minimum temperature dropped to 4 degrees Celsius. IMD Scientist Soma Sen said, “In Delhi and in North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe a one-degree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist," reported ANI.

Over dense fog she said, “Low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighbouring regions, because of which Haryana and Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days."