Heatwave is likely to continue in some states including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Odisha for the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to rise a few notches in some regions.

Check full forecast here:

Heat Wave Conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 13th & 14th March and over West Rajasthan and interior Odisha on 16th & 17th March, 2022.

Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over Interior Gujarat & Interior Maharashtra during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 4-5 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.

