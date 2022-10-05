IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states from today; check full forecast here

As per IMD forecast, Intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Uttar Pradesh from 5-8 October and over Uttarakhand from 6-8 October, 2022.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity in several parts of the country from today i.e. 5 October.
As per IMD forecast, “Intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Uttar Pradesh from 5-8 October and over Uttarakhand from 6-8 October, 2022."
Apart from this, IMD also predicted heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for three days.
A low pressure area lies over West central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours, IMD said in its forecast.
“A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low pressure area to Northwest Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels," it added.
Read the complete weather forecasts here:
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 4-6 October; Bihar on 4-5 October; West Madhya Pradesh on 6-7 October; East Madhya Pradesh during 4-7 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 6-8 October; West Uttar Pradesh during 5-8 October; East Uttar Pradesh during 4–8 October, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 6 and 8 October; over East Uttar Pradesh during 5–7 October.
Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh on 7 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4-6 October; Telangana on 5-6 October; Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka on 8 October; over north Tamil Nadu on 7-8 October.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 5 October.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 7-8 October; Assam & Meghalaya on 4 and 8 October.
