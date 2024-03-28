Weather Update today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over the next few days in THESE states; Check full forecast here
IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall in north-eastern states until March 29. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience another round of wet spells from March 30 to April 2
IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the north-eastern states and the Himalayan region over the next few days, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
