IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall in north-eastern states until March 29. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience another round of wet spells from March 30 to April 2

IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the north-eastern states and the Himalayan region over the next few days, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until March 29. These weather conditions are set to increase in intensity thereafter. The weather forecast for the next few days suggests moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh.

The states of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim are set to experience another round of wet spells from March 30 until April 2. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to get heavy rainfall on March 30 and 31.

The weather department has also predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the Gangetic West Bengal until March 31.

Moving towards Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the weather forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall on March 30 and 31.

A western disturbance, along with cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, is set to influence weather conditions. Additionally, another fresh western disturbance will affect weather conditions in the western Himalayan region over the next few days.

Under their influence of prevailing weather conditions, light rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until March 31.

Additionally, heavy rainfall will likely occur over Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. These weather conditions will be accompanied by isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until March 30.

Moving to north-central India, light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh until March 31. Rajasthan will witness light rainfall over the next two days while Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall over the next three days.

Maximum temperature in the national capital Delhi is four notches above the season's normal today, March 28 and stands at 37 degrees Celsius. The national capital's minimum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius that is two notches above the season's average. IMD predicted cloudy skies in Delhi with rain accompanied by thundershowers until March 31.

